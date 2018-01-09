Lucy Hale's Home Burglarized: $15,000 Worth of Items Stolen

Lucy Hale

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Lucy Hale was the victim of a home invasion last week.

E! News can confirm that the 28-year-old Pretty Little Liars star's house in the San Fernando Valley was recently robbed. According to TMZ, Hale's house was burglarized on Friday, Jan. 5, early in the morning. The site reports that the robber entered Hale's house by breaking one of her windows and proceeded to steal over $15,000 worth of purses and jewelry.

Luckily, Hale wasn't home at the time of the robbery, TMZ reports.

But it looks like the actress isn't letting the robbery get her spirits down, just yesterday she posted on Instagram about attending the TCAs for her upcoming CW show, Life Sentence.

Stripes on stripes at TCAs ??: @fendi @alyssasutterstylist

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Over the last year there have been a number of burglaries at celebrity homes in the Los Angeles area. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards' house was burglarized just weeks ago while she was away on vacation with her family.

Back in October, Mariah Carey's house was burglarized, with robbers getting away with a reported $50,000 worth of handbags and sunglasses. And over the summer, Hilary Duff's home was burglarized while she was on vacation with her son.

Hale has not commented on the home invasion.

