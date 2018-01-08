9 Fashion Moments You Probably Missed From Golden Globes 2018

Chelsea Lauren/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
Chelsea Lauren/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
Between the beauty looks, sparkly accessories and the fact that most celebs were dressed in black in support of the Time's Up movement, there were probably a few standout style moments you didn't catch at the 2018 Golden Globes.
Don't fret—there was a lot to process. From Diane Kruger's superwoman cape to the way sheer sleeves wafted through the air or how a train was draped on the red carpet—these are all important details that could make a good look that much greater.
For instance, Dakota Johnson's Gucci dress was already stunning from the front—the silver belt buckle brought the simple, streamlined dress together. However, from behind, it was a totally different-but-just-amazing story. A pleated bow, embellished and embroidered, transitioned into rays of sequins that glittered down all the way into her train. It was eye-catching, if not stunning.
On a more relatable note, you may have missed Gayle King's accoutrements. On top of a write of bling, we could spot Under Armour fitness tracker bracelet. We're thinking Oprah's BFF probably got her steps in.
For more fashion moments you probably missed, keep scrolling.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
From the front, the strap details on the Insecure star's Prabal Gurung dress just looks poufy. However, from the back, you can see how a long piece of fabric transitions from the shoulder down into a train. It's business in the front and a party in the back.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Game of Thrones star's Giles Deacon dress features layers of different fabrics, flowing in varying directions and creating a current of multi-dimensional textures that seemingly wrap around her body until it all forms together, like canals into the river that is her train. Romantic, isn't it?
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Oprah's BFF sure does love her bling, but look closer and you'll also see an Under Armour fitness band as well. #Relatable
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
You probably didn't notice that the This Is Us star's Rosie Assoulin gown has pockets! We're also loving how the halter neckline flows over the shoulder into a train.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images
The former Real World star may look like she's wearing mismatched shoes, but the Sophia Webster Black and Silver Rosalind Heels are intentional and give the overall look more interest.
Capture Pix/REX/Shutterstock
The back of Dakota's Gucci dress made a statement, to say the least.
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK/Sipa USA
When the actress twirled in her custom-made Atelier Versace dress, so did the sheer overlay with feather trim. The proportions of the bottom of the dress and the top mirrored each other in the best way possible. Plus, it just looked fun!
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
At first glance, the Mad Men star looks like she's wearing a beautiful, off-the-shoulder A-line gown. However, on closer inspection, you'll notice the skirt opens up to cropped pants. The Christian Siriano velvet bodice is a subtle but perfect complement to the simple bottom.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
While the metallic accents on the front of the Gucci dress is visually stunning, it's not until the actress turns to the side do you really appreciate how the same detailing pops on the sleeves.
