All the Reasons Why Laura Dern Is Totally Killing It Right Now

Laura Dernwas one of last night's big Golden Globes winners, taking home the gold statue for her role in Big Little Lies. She dominated the award show—alongside her sisters dressed in black, of course—whether it was speaking boldly about her date for the evening (activist Monica Ramirez), posing with her BLL castmates or dancing the night away at the after parties.

But the evening was just the icing on the cake of a completely fabulous year for Dern—a year that deserves to be celebrated just like her acting chops.

It all started with her role as the simultaneously icy and vulnerable Renata Klein, of course. Dern took on perhaps the trickiest character of the Monterey crew: Renata could easily veer into extremely unlikable territory, what with her brash personality, distaste for protagonist Madeline, occasional overreaction to situations (that eye patch!) and the fact that she named her daughter "Amabella" without any irony at all.

But instead of falling prey to the overused tropes of workaholic women, Dern played her Renata with a sense of humanity and hilarity. She made her chic and enviably successful. When she delivered cutting lines like "You're dead in this town" we the audience whooped and hollered. And, perhaps most virtuously of all, she singlehandedly brought back high-waisted flare jeans. (Seriously, let's take a moment for all those "Renata's outfit in Big Little Lies" Google searches).