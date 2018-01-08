Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin and Other Celebs Who Have Kids That Are Totally BFFs

The best part of the 2018 Golden Globes? Well, aside from Oprah's inspiration speech, has to be all the celebrity co-star reunions that happened before, during and after the Globes.

One of our fave reunions was, of course, the meet-up up former Full House and current Fuller House co-stars Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin, who both brought their lookalike daughters as their dates to the Netflix Golden Globes After-Party.

Laughlin's daughter is 18-year-old YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli and Cameron has a 19-year-old daughter, who is an actress named Natasha Bure.

According to their Instagram Stories, the fab foursome all got ready together, drove together and even got lost finding the party together! Once there the group all fan-girled over Drake together too!

We love that Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky's daughter is totally BFFs with DJ Tanner's daughter. It's the kind of heart-warming photo only a true '90s-kid could love!

But those aren't the only celeb spawns who are buds!

