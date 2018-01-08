EXCLUSIVE!

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff Break Up After Five Years

Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

It's over for Lena Dunhamand Jack Antonoff, a source tells E! News exclusively. 

The Girls star and Bleachers frontman, who first started dating in 2012, broke up in December. "It was mutual," our insider says. "Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was." 

Luckily, their split was far from messy, as the source adds, "They want the best for each other no matter what. They are both moving on."

Dunham and Antonoff attended their last public event together almost one year ago at a Grammys pre-party. In October 2017, the actress and social justice activist penned an essay about her former beau for Variety. She wrote in part, "It's safe to say that before Jack my life was full of far fewer sights. He showed me the importance of making political statements using your public platform. He showed me the joy of collaboration."

Dunham has long joked about their not-so inevitable walk down the aisle, telling E! News in 2015, "I love my boyfriend. I'm very lucky to call him my life partner, but you will sooner see me pregnant with twins."

Only months ago, the 31-year-old revealed on Twitter that she'd mistakenly thought she overheard Antonoff talking about popping the question.

"I thought Jack was furtively planning a proposal to me with his sister and he just admitted I actually caught him 'talking s--t' about me!" she shared online. "Now I literally can't sleep cuz I'm laughing too hard and I am also keeping him awake... 5.5 years, no rock and you know what? It's real nice."

Lena and Jack were set up on a blind date more than five years ago. The actress famously said she wouldn't marry until gay marriage was made legal in the United States. 

The exes have yet to address the break up publicly. 

