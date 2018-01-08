This Photo of Cristiano Ronaldo's Newborn Daughter Will Melt Your Heart

Risueña de mi corazón ?? #FelizSemana??

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on

We can't get enough of this family!

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared an adorable photo of their daughter together, Alana Martina, and it's the cutest thing you'll see today.

"Giggly [little girl] of my heart," the Spanish beauty captioned the picture of their smiling newborn. 

The adorable family photos don't stop there, just three days ago Rodriguez shared a post of Ronaldo's 6-month-old twins, Eva María and Mateo being held by the three wise men. 

"In a few years, we'll write you all letters that will be kilometers long, but at this moment you scare us. Happy Three Kings Day!" Rodriguez captioned the post

"There are material gifts, and there are gifts that go much further than tangible goods. On this day, we wish you all the gift of happiness, may it be a gift that gets bigger and bigger every day that goes on, and that this be a great year for everyone! Thank you for your daily kindness!" 

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez's Family Album

The couple started off the year with a touching visit, Rodriguez and Ronaldo visited the soccer star's childhood home.

Stars & Their Mini-Me Kids

Y de pronto, te das cuenta de lo poderoso que puede ser un pensamiento, un sueño, vivir en positivo y con ilusión. Hace unos días, cuando despedíamos el año y comenzábamos el 2018 en Madeira, me llevaron a conocer la calle donde creció mi amor. Una de esas visitas especiales y que marcan. Esta foto la tomamos en su antigua casa, donde Cristiano creció. Recuerdo a mi cuñado Hugo contándome anécdotas y se dibuja una sonrisa en mi cara mientras lo imagino allí, a un Cris de niño pasando horas y horas jugando solo concentrado con su balón, lanzándolo contra la pared, con un pie y con otro. Ese es un lugar especial, se respiraba la ilusión, estaba lleno de sueños, esfuerzo, superación, pensamientos tan fuertes y profundos, que un día dejaron de ser sueños y deseos para convertirse en SU REALIDAD. Todo lo que nuestro SER proyecta y lucha por conseguir se hace realidad. De ahí la importancia de tener una mente limpia y un alma en paz, siempre siendo positivo. Que nadie nos limite, que nadie nos diga hasta dónde somos capaces de llegar, y si lo hacen debemos ser conscientes de que esos son solo los límites de la persona que habla, no los nuestros. Fue muy emocionante conocer el lugar donde creció la Leyenda. #CR7 #Cristiano #Madeira

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on

"Only a few days ago, after we said goodbye to the past year and we began 2018 in, Madeira, they took me to the home where my love grew up," the new mom captioned the post along with a photo of herself and the Real Madrid superstar. "I was emotional to see the place that saw this legend grow."

Want to see more of these adorable kids? Here's a look at their cutest family moments: 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

Party of 6

The happy and complete family poses for this adorable photo. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Instagram.com

Too adorable

"I'm a prisoner of these cute babies!" the soccer stud wrote along with this post. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

Date night

The soccer stud and his girlfriend take this selfie during their parents' night out. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

Family Fun

The couple happily poses along with the 32-year-old star's family. 

Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram.com

Touching moment

"Her smell, her little sounds and that she's asleep on top of me...I am in a trance and she drives me crazy with love. Alanita and I say good night!" the Spanish beauty captioned this photo. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

Christmas Time

The couple enjoys the holidays with their family. 

Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram.com

Jet-set lifestyle

"On our way to see daddy play," Rodriguez captioned this photo of herself along with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and Ronaldo's family. 

Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram.com

Alana and Mommy

Rodriguez shared this as the first image of herself with while holding her daughter and included a heartfelt message

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

Welcome, Alana!

Ronaldo announced the birth of his fifth child with this family photo, which was one of the most-liked pics on Instagram in 2017. 

Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram.com

Twin love

Early morning moments with these two are the best!

Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram.com

Enjoying nature

This was Ronaldo's photo of the day back in October, and we love it too! 

Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram.com

The family's three girls

Rodriguez shared this image with Eva Maria while expecting Alana. She captioned the photo with three princess emojis. 

Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram.com

Can't fight fate

"The best moments in life aren't the ones you plan, they're unexpected and you're surrounded by the ones that you love most. It's not about where, it's about with who," Rodriguez captioned this photo of herself with Jr. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

"Best company"

These two enjoyed a night out at Tatel in Madrid. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

Pool day

Ronaldo proudly poses with his family, you can spot Rodriguez and her baby bump as she holds Mateo. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

Lunch date

The couple was enjoying a delicious meal in Madrid. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

"Family Mood"

Party of five poses while relaxing at home. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

quality time

Ronaldo and Rodriguez pose with the twins and Jr.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Instagram.com

Touching moment

Ronaldo and his three children pose behind along with a painting of his father. "You will always be with us," he wrote. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

Pregnancy rumors

This was the photo that sparked pregnancy rumors due to the positioning of Ronaldo and Rodriguez's hand. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Instagram.com

"Blessed"

The Real Madrid star proudly poses with with his three children. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Instagram.com

They're here!

Ronaldo announced the arrival of his twins with this touching photo. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Instagram.com

His Mini-me

The soccer stud and his oldest son sport matching gear.  

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Instagram

Concert night

The couple and friends enjoyed a night out at J Balvin's concert. 

