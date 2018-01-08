Drugstore Beauty Products From the Golden Globes We Can Actually Afford

You don't need a lot of money to look like a million bucks.

If you need proof, just glance through Best Beauty from the 2018 Golden Globes. From Jessica Biel's bubblegum pink lip hue to Viola Davis' afro, the makeup looks and hairstyles were awe-inspiring and worthy of being copied. However, after taking into account the glamour of the award show, you'd think that these looks are far-reaching and expensive.

Lucky for us, this isn't the case. Many of our favorite looks, including Halle Berry's tousled half-up style that her hairstylist Castillo Bataille calls "bohemian fullness," come courtesy of our favorite drugstore beauty brands. Bold nail polishes, $5 lipstick, under-$10 hair products—the red carpet was full of beauty bargains.