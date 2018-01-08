Selena Gomez Unfollows All But 37 Accounts on Instagram: Find Out Who Made the Cut

Selena Gomez is making some changes in 2018, starting with her social media.

Over the weekend, the 25-year-old actress and singer's fans noticed that Selena had started unfollowing people on her Instagram account. Going from following over 300 people, Selena now currently follows only 37.

Taylor Swift, Amy Schumer, Jessica Alba, Francia Raisa and Julia Michaels are all still among the list of people Selena follows, but many didn't make the cut.

"She unfollowed demi, camila & all her friends & 13 reasons why cast & wizards of waverly place cast & so many peoples. Wtf is happening," one Twitter user wrote.