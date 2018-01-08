Former Miss Universe Amelia Vega & NBA Star Al Horford Expecting Baby No. 3!

A post shared by Amelia Vega Horford (@ameliavega) on Jan 7, 2018 at 5:23pm PST

The Vega-Horford family is expecting a new addition!

Amelia Vega Horford and her husband Al Horford just announced that No. 3 is on the way!

"SURPRISE!!!!!! We're happy to announce that our family continues to grow! #Baby3 #BabyHorfordVega #BabyAnnoucement," the caption reads in Spanish with a photo of the happy family wearing pastel shades of pink and blue, on a baking sheet it says, "Baby in the oven."

The former Miss Universe and the NBA Boston Celtics star are already parents to their two-year-old son Ean Horford Vega and their one-year-old daughter Alía Horford Vega.