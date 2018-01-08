BREAKING!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Confirm Engagement

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk announced their engagement Monday.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives, when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship," the couple said in a joint statement, according to Good Morning America. ABC's morning show was the first to report on the couple's happy news, adding that they will also appear together on the cover of the new issue of GOOP Magazine, hitting newsstands Tuesday.

Paltrow met Falchuk on the set of Glee, shortly after her "conscious uncoupling" from Coldplay's Chris Martin in 2014. Rumors of an engagement to Falchuk began circulating in November 2017, though neither star confirmed the news until today. "Gwyneth and Chris are great friends and on very good terms," a source told E! News late last month. "They only want the best for one another and are very supportive. They have moved on from being married into this new phase of their life. It's unconventional, but it works. They made a commitment to always put their kids first and do what's best for them and that's exactly what they are doing."

"Brad fits in well with the family, too, and they are all comfortable together," the source said, noting that Martin and his two kids with Paltrow like him. "He is very easygoing and a fun guy." This will also be the second marriage for Falchuk, who has two children with Suzanne Bukinik.

Details surrounding Paltrow's latest engagement were not immediately available.

