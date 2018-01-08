Justin Timberlake Announces The Man of the Woods Tour

Justin Timberlake is returning to the stage for The Man of the Woods Tour.

The Grammy-winning artist will kick off his North American tour in Toronto Mar. 13 and travel to 27 cities before ending the show in his hometown of Memphis May 30.

The concert series is named after the "Suit & Tie" singer's new album The Man of the Woods.

"The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That's the main idea," Timberlake said in a trailer. "The tour will be able to bring the outside in. How can we bring that to life?"

J.T. has clearly been gearing up for the tour for a while. The promotional video shows him rehearsing choreography and practicing vocal warm-ups.

"I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding," he said at one point in the video. "I've never seen that done before—bring the outside in."

Ticket sale dates vary depending on desired tour date. Although, American Express Card Members get access to presale tickets. Visit JustinTimberlake.com to see the full schedule of release dates.

Also, watch the video to get a sneak peek of the tour.