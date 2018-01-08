Time to Celebrate! Stars Let Loose at the 2018 Golden Globes After-Parties

With the 2018 Golden Globes officially over, it was time for the partying to begin.

As soon as host Seth Meyers signed off on the highly anticipated night, the dining room of famous faces headed out into Los Angeles for an array of after-party options. Donning their dazzling ensembles, the celebrated men and women hit the town—many with their golden statues in tow—to mingle with friends and toast to a job well done.

Of course, no party would be complete without some snacks, cocktails and tunes. Over at the CAA after-party, stars like Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban helped themselves to the In-N-Out food bar while Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke were spotted toasting each other. Out on the dance floor, Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, Salma Hayek and Halle Berry were busy getting their groove on to tunes by Usher and Drake.