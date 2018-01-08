Time to Celebrate! Stars Let Loose at the 2018 Golden Globes After-Parties

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
With the 2018 Golden Globes officially over, it was time for the partying to begin.
As soon as host Seth Meyers signed off on the highly anticipated night, the dining room of famous faces headed out into Los Angeles for an array of after-party options. Donning their dazzling ensembles, the celebrated men and women hit the town—many with their golden statues in tow—to mingle with friends and toast to a job well done.
Of course, no party would be complete without some snacks, cocktails and tunes. Over at the CAA after-party, stars like Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban helped themselves to the In-N-Out food bar while Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke were spotted toasting each other. Out on the dance floor, Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, Salma Hayek and Halle Berry were busy getting their groove on to tunes by Usher and Drake.
The music came in handy for Ashley Judd and Salma Hayek who made their grand entrance into Warner Bros. and InStyle's after-party dancing to Madonna's hit, "Vogue."
It was a fun evening for the youngsters, too. The stars of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp, were spotted taking silly group photos together inside Netflix's after-party.
Overall, it was a night fit for celebration—and Hollywood did just that. Check out more photos from inside the star-studded after-parties below:
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The Golden Globe presenter stepped out on the red carpet at Netflix's after-party.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
The Golden Globe nominee and his beloved wife sweetly embraced at HFPA's after-party.
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Sinner nominee and her famous husband made an appearance at NBC and USA Network's after-party.
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle
The actress got her groove on as she danced with a golden statue.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle
The iconic figure skater and Golden Globe winner couldn't conceal their excitement at the Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle
The models struck a pose inside the Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party.
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle
The women happily embraced for a group photo at the Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale actresses were all smiles with their Golden Globe award for Best Television Drama Series at Hulu's after-party.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale team had the best accessory at Hulu's after-party—a Golden Globe Award!
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle
The Golden Globe nominee and her date flashed their pearly whites for photographers at Warner Bros. and InStyle's after-party.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle
The In The Fade actress and her beau turned the Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party into date night.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle
The playful couple struck a pose at Warner Bros. and InStyle's after-party.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle
The actresses were all smiles inside Warner Bros. and InStyle's after-party.
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle
The acclaimed actresses and activists joined together for a group photo at Warner Bros. and InStyle's after-party.
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle
The TV stars sported stunning black gowns in solidarity with the Time's Up movement at the Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party.
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The trio looked picture perfect inside Fox's after-party.
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The Golden Globe winner and his beloved wife smiled with the This Is Us star's golden statue at Fox's after-party.
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The acclaimed actress brought her teenage son as her date to Netflix's after-party.
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The Stranger Things kids got silly for the camera inside Netflix's after-party.
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The husband and wife shared a sweet moment inside Fox's after-party.
Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The actresses got grooving at Fox's after-party.
Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The actors got to chatting at Amazon's after-party.
Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock
The newly engaged mogul, her fiancé and parents enjoyed a family night out at Amazon's after-party.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The celebrated women were smiling from ear to ear at the Golden Globe Awards cocktail reception.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The songstress flashed a smile inside the Golden Globe Awards reception.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
The blockbuster actors caught up inside Amazon Studios' Golden Globes after-party.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
The Darkest Hour winner shared a happy moment with his wife and two sons at Focus Features' Golden Globes after-party.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for InStyle
The Stranger Things star and actress stepped out together at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party.
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The Golden Globe winner and HBO executive sweetly embraced at HBO's Golden Globes after-party.
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The Game of Thrones actress and comedian were all smiles at HBO's Golden Globes after-party.
