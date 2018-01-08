7 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 Golden Globes

The 2018 Golden Globes turned out to be about what we expected, yet was still not quite like anything we'd ever seen before on a major awards show.

This year, Hollywood's biggest party turned into a radiant platform for the women in attendance to send the message loud and clear that the old way of doing things isn't going to cut it any more, that—as Oprah Winfrey declared tonight—"a new day is on the horizon!"

That was a heck of a speech, Winfrey accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award last night, but no one could've been under the impression beforehand that the star for whom the word "multi-hyphenate" was made would not provide for one of the most rousing moments of the evening.

We knew that was coming. Here are the things that served to surprise, and sometimes even astonish, a bit more: