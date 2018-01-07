Golden Globes 2018: Best Beauty

Celebrities didn't hold back on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Globes.

Now that award season has begun, Hollywood A-listers are interpreting our favorite beauty trends in unique ways. The result: A red carpet full of jaw-dropping looks that make us excited for what's to come during the 2018 award season. Since many of the stars dressed in black in support of the Time's Up movement, hairstylists and makeup artists played a larger role in helping their clients stand out among the crowd. From trend-setting haircuts to standout lip colors, the beauty on the red carpet deserves its own award—take notes.

Just take Zoë Kravitz, who stunned with a pixie cut, a bold lip and statement earrings. Her high-gloss cut comes courtesy of longtime hairstylist Nikki Nelms. And, her makeup, created by celeb makeup artist Lisa Storey, which features red lipstick and green-toned eyeliner, makes the perfect impact atop of her simple yet glamorous black gown.