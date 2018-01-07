Natalie Portman Called Out Golden Globes for Snubbing Female Directors and Celebrities Loved It

Natalie Portman, Oscars Luncheon

Natalie Portman didn't let the Hollywood Foreign Press Association off the hook when announcing the nominees for Best Director at the 2018 Golden Globes.

While introducing the nominated directors with Ron Howard, Portman, who has directed A Tale of Love and Darkness, Eve and New York, I Love You, said, "An here are the all male nominees." Portman's statement garnered cheers from the crowd and viewers at home watching the Golden Globes, like Mindy Kaling, Amber Tamblyn, Gina Rodriguez and Shonda Rhimes, took to social media to cheer.

"YAS NATALIE GET EM GIRL," Kaling tweeted.

Female directors helmed some of the year's biggest films, but the Golden Globes left them out of the running. Snubbed directors include Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins and Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird and Dee Rees for Mudbound.

"Oh s--t Portman for the win! 'And here are the all male nominees' wheeeeWhoooo!!" Sarah Silverman tweeted.

"And then my girl #NataliePortman names the all "male" nominees for best director! Preach!" Zoe Saldana tweeted.

Nominated men included Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott, Steven Spielberg, Martin McDonagh and Guillermo Del Toro. Del Toro won the award for The Shape of Water.

What do you think of Portman's big statement?

