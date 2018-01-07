Big Little Lies Sweeps the 2018 Golden Globes With Best TV, Limited Series or TV Movie Win

Big Little Lies just swept the 2018 Golden Globes.

The HBO series is taking home the trophy for the Best TV, Limited Series or TV Movie. The show's creator David E. Kelley and executive producer Reese Witherspoon accepted the award while a big portion of their cast and crew—including Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley,Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard—filed in behind them, smiling from ear-to-ear.

Kelley began by thanking the show's director, Jean-Marc Vallée.

"He took the material into his heart, and more importantly, he delivered it from his heart elevating every page and every performance," Kelley said. "We're all so grateful."

He continued, "As for the cast, take a look at this cast. Many of which have already been honored, but two in particular are also ferocious producers. Nicole and Reese."