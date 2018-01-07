Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson Have Mini Harry Potter Reunion at 2018 Golden Globes

Co-star reunion!

Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson reunited at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday in Los Angeles. The actors, who both starred in Harry Potter, presented the Best Limited Series or TV Movie category at the award show to Big Little Lies.

Back in 2005, three years before the premiere of Twilight, Pattinson appeared as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. After seeing the two on stage together, social media couldn't contain their excitement.

"Y'all I could not handle the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire reunion with Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson at the golden globes tonight," one Twitter user wrote.