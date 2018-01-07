Guillermo del Toro Refuses to Let the Orchestra Ruin His Moment While Winning the Golden Globe for Best Director

Guillermo Del Toro has finally won a Golden Globe.

The director took home the award for Best Director at the 2018 ceremony for The Shape of Water, and he was not about to let the orchestra ruin his moment.

"Lower the music," he said as it started. "It's taken 25 years. Give me a minute. Give me a minute!"

"For 25 years I have handcrafted very strange little tales made of motion, color, light and shadow," he said. "In three precise instances, these strange stories, these fables, have saved my life. Once with Devil's Backbone, once with Pan's Labyrinth, and now with Shape of Water, because as directors, these things are not just entries in a filmography. We have made a deal with a particularly inefficient devil that trades three years of our lives for one entry on IMDb. And these things are biography and they are alive."