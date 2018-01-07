Aziz Ansari Wins Best Actor in a Comedy for Master of None at 2018 Golden Globes

Imagine winning an award for eating all the pasta? Aziz Ansari can!

The creator and star of Netflix's hit comedy Master of None took home the award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday night, and yes, he made sure to thank Italy, where they filmed the first episode of the season.

"I want to thank Italy for all the amazing food we ate in season two," Ansari said of his carb-loaded performance. Before expressing is carb-itude, Ansari joked he "genuinely didn't think I would win because all the websites said I was going to lose."