Sterling K. Brown Makes Golden Globes History With His Best Actor in a TV Drama Win

After thanking his cast and the network, he turned his attention to the NBC drama's creator, Dan Fogelman, who he credited for providing him with the first role in his career that could only be played by a man such as himself. "Throughout the majority of my career, I have benefited from colorblind casting, which means, you know what, hey, let's through a brother in this role. Right? It's always really cool," he said. "But Dan Fogelman, you wrote a role for a black man. Like, that could only be played by a black man. And so, what I appreciate so much about this thing is that I am being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am. And it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anybody who looks like me."

We couldn't have said it better ourselves.