Emma Stone and Friends Really Wanted Mariah Carey in Their Golden Globes Red Carpet Pics

As they like to say on the red carpet, the more the merrier!

If you were watching Live From the Red Carpet Sunday night at the 2018 Golden Globes, you may have caught a star-studded moment in the background.

While Giuliana Rancic was interviewing Outlander's Caitriona Balfe, viewers witnessed America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone and BillieJean King posing together for a group of photographers.

But as cameras rolled, the group couldn't help but get a little star struck when Mariah Carey appeared next to them and posed for a few solo shots.

Without any hesitation, America and her famous friends asked the "Obsessed" singer to join in on their photo shoot.