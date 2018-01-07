Elisabeth Moss Wins Golden Globe for The Handmaid's Tale With Acceptance Speech Quoting Margaret Atwood

Elisabeth Moss's winning streak continued at the 2018 Golden Globes where The Handmaid's Tale star picked up the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Moss was nominated with last year's winner, The Crown's Claire Foy, as well as Outlander's Caitriona Balfe, Maggie Gyllenhaal of The Deuce and 13 Reasons Why breakout Katherine Langford.

Moss also won her first Emmy for her work as Offred, a Handmaid tasked with having children for the wealthy men of Gilead, in Hulu's dystopian drama. She previously won a Golden Globe for her work in Top of the Lake in 2014 and was previously nominated in 2011 for Mad Men.