Golden Globes 2018: Red Carpet Style We Can't Stop Talking About

Celebrities made a major statement on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet.
Black was clearly the hue of choice, as celebrities rallied around the Time's Up movement. While Hollywood's A-listers were aware that most attendees would be wearing the same color, letting the social initiative take front and center—statement-making silhouettes, accessories and beauty made each individual look attract that much more attention. There were a few standout looks on the colorful end of the spectrum that deserves our applause as well. As a result, the red carpet was full of epic moments that are informing our 2018 fashion trend predictions.
Whether it was on a lip, as seen on Jessica Biel, or featured with a belt, as evidenced by Mandy Moore , strategic pops of color were aplenty. Like award show past, metallics were again a staple trend—this time featured in sequined detailing or as accents (please see: Dakota Johnson's stunning belt and glimmering train for reference), rather than featured through the full look. Jumpsuits, pants and tuxedo-inspired silhouettes also ruled the red carpet.
Check out our favorite fashion moments below!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The embellished Peter Pan collar was the perfect accessory.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The silver embroidery and detailing on Margot's Gucci gown was just striking.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The one-sleeve trend was alive and well at the Globes, as the R&B singer rocked a silver one with her dual-tone, strapless dress.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Thank you, Chris, for taking a chance! If you look closely, you'll see the Thor actor is actually wearing a printed suit.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Shape of Water nominee glittered in a calf-length tea dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Baywatch star was dapper in an all-black suit.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The actress' lace ruffle sleeves proved to be a delicate complement to the simple-but-chic lower half.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The structure and fabrication seen on this dress deserves to be worn by a supermodel.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The unexpected neckline created dimension on the simple, chic dress.
Chelsea Lauren/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
The actress proudly displayed her baby bump on the Globes red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Wonder Woman topped off her chic Tom Ford dress with a tuxedo cropped jacket.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The Big Little Lies executive producer wore a one-shoulder gown to the big awards show.
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Who's scared of wrinkles? Certainly not the actress, who rocked a satin suit with confidence.
REX/Shutterstock
The Stranger Things star's Calvin Klein frock was as playful as her sky-high stilettos.
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Big Little Lies star was ever-so chic in Ralph Lauren.
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The How to Get Away With Murder star frosted herself with layered chains and diamonds, which completely complemented her dress' neckline.
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The actress struck a powerful pose in a long-sleeve satin dress and Sophia Webster Black Satin Natalia Crystal Classic Platforms.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
From the sheer overlay to the fur-trimmed sleeves, this may be Angelina's most authoritative and iconic red carpet moments.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Can JT ever do wrong? He hit every style mark, but of course, you'll do that when your suit is tailored to perfection.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Simple but so effectively stunning! And the emerald-green drop earrings really make this ensemble a standout moment.
George Pimentel/WireImage
The model and actress, best known for her gig on Germany's Best Next Top Model was an artist's palette of texture, featuring 3-D embellishments, sheer fabric and fur.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Stop the press line! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked stunning in a lace ballgown with an exaggerated, asymmetrical hem.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The Sinner star's hot-pink pout was really the cherry on top of her strapless gown.
REX/Shutterstock
The sequined bow embellishment makes the This Is Us star's fancy frock ready for a glam event.
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The intricate black and white cutouts on Allison's Mario Dice gown, coupled with her skin tone, creates the illusion of a beautiful, butterfly-like print.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The rapper's black bow tie was the perfect shade to match the rest of his tailored-to-perfection suit.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Fifty Shades Freed star's Gucci gown was even more stunning from behind, featuring a jewel-encrusted train we can't stop talking about.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association president wore a bright red frock with a matching layer on top featuring golden trim.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The dark black lapels on this double-breasted suit is so fashion forward.
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
We love the illusion neckline on the Big Little Lies actress' dress.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image
The best presents come with a bow on top.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Get Out star opted for a grayish black tuxedo, shiny leather shoes and a Time's Up pin.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
A stark contrast between the gowns and tiaras she wears on The Crown, Claire's Stella McCartney suit was powerful in its own right.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The TV personality was ready to take on the night in a one-shoulder gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Shameless star's velvet tuxedo jacket just inspired men's style for the award show season to come.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The Blackish star's Marc Jacobs dress alone was a standout hit, but her matching headpiece was the perfect accessory to top off the look.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The Grammy award singer stunned in Christian Siriano.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The Handmaid's Tale star's Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit was the perfect choice for the Globes—and her hair color was on-point!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The actress' romantic lace gown was modernized with her emerald-green earrings.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Good Doctor star stood dapper in a classic, black tuxedo.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The television personality punched up her look with statement-making train.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The Fantastic Beasts star broke up the monotony of black with red embroidered flowers.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The E! Live From the Red Carpet host glimmered in a Sherri Hill gown.
Chelsea Lauren/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
The Once Upon a Time star killed it in a two-tone Ermanno Scervino dress.
