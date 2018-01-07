Golden Globes 2018: Red Carpet Style We Can't Stop Talking About

Whether it was on a lip, as seen on Jessica Biel , or featured with a belt, as evidenced by Mandy Moore , strategic pops of color were aplenty. Like award show past, metallics were again a staple trend—this time featured in sequined detailing or as accents (please see: Dakota Johnson 's stunning belt and glimmering train for reference), rather than featured through the full look. Jumpsuits, pants and tuxedo-inspired silhouettes also ruled the red carpet.

Black was clearly the hue of choice , as celebrities rallied around the Time's Up movement . While Hollywood's A-listers were aware that most attendees would be wearing the same color, letting the social initiative take front and center—statement-making silhouettes, accessories and beauty made each individual look attract that much more attention. There were a few standout looks on the colorful end of the spectrum that deserves our applause as well. As a result, the red carpet was full of epic moments that are informing our 2018 fashion trend predictions.

Celebrities made a major statement on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet.

Check out our favorite fashion moments below!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Elisabeth Moss The embellished Peter Pan collar was the perfect accessory.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Margot Robbie The silver embroidery and detailing on Margot's Gucci gown was just striking.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



Mary J. Blige The one-sleeve trend was alive and well at the Globes, as the R&B singer rocked a silver one with her dual-tone, strapless dress.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



Chris Hemsworth Thank you, Chris, for taking a chance! If you look closely, you'll see the Thor actor is actually wearing a printed suit.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Octavia Spencer The Shape of Water nominee glittered in a calf-length tea dress.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Zac Efron The Baywatch star was dapper in an all-black suit.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock



Nicole Kidman The actress' lace ruffle sleeves proved to be a delicate complement to the simple-but-chic lower half.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Naomi Campbell The structure and fabrication seen on this dress deserves to be worn by a supermodel.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Emilia Clarke The unexpected neckline created dimension on the simple, chic dress.

Chelsea Lauren/BEI/REX/Shutterstock



Eva Longoria The actress proudly displayed her baby bump on the Globes red carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Gal Gadot Wonder Woman topped off her chic Tom Ford dress with a tuxedo cropped jacket.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock



Reese Witherspoon The Big Little Lies executive producer wore a one-shoulder gown to the big awards show.

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



Lena Waithe Who's scared of wrinkles? Certainly not the actress, who rocked a satin suit with confidence.

REX/Shutterstock



Millie Bobby Brown The Stranger Things star's Calvin Klein frock was as playful as her sky-high stilettos.

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



Shailene Woodley The Big Little Lies star was ever-so chic in Ralph Lauren.

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



Viola Davis The How to Get Away With Murder star frosted herself with layered chains and diamonds, which completely complemented her dress' neckline.

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



Salma Hayek The actress struck a powerful pose in a long-sleeve satin dress and Sophia Webster Black Satin Natalia Crystal Classic Platforms.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images



Angelina Jolie From the sheer overlay to the fur-trimmed sleeves, this may be Angelina's most authoritative and iconic red carpet moments.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images



Justin Timberlake Can JT ever do wrong? He hit every style mark, but of course, you'll do that when your suit is tailored to perfection.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Zoe Kravitz Simple but so effectively stunning! And the emerald-green drop earrings really make this ensemble a standout moment.

George Pimentel/WireImage



Barbara Meier The model and actress, best known for her gig on Germany's Best Next Top Model was an artist's palette of texture, featuring 3-D embellishments, sheer fabric and fur.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock



Kendall Jenner Stop the press line! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked stunning in a lace ballgown with an exaggerated, asymmetrical hem.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock



Jessica Biel The Sinner star's hot-pink pout was really the cherry on top of her strapless gown.

REX/Shutterstock



Chrissy Metz The sequined bow embellishment makes the This Is Us star's fancy frock ready for a glam event.

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



Allison Janney The intricate black and white cutouts on Allison's Mario Dice gown, coupled with her skin tone, creates the illusion of a beautiful, butterfly-like print.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock



Common The rapper's black bow tie was the perfect shade to match the rest of his tailored-to-perfection suit.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



Dakota Johnson The Fifty Shades Freed star's Gucci gown was even more stunning from behind, featuring a jewel-encrusted train we can't stop talking about.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Meher Tatna The Hollywood Foreign Press Association president wore a bright red frock with a matching layer on top featuring golden trim.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images



Darren Criss The dark black lapels on this double-breasted suit is so fashion forward.

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



Laura Dern We love the illusion neckline on the Big Little Lies actress' dress.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image



Dove Cameron The best presents come with a bow on top.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



Daniel Kaluuya The Get Out star opted for a grayish black tuxedo, shiny leather shoes and a Time's Up pin.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Claire Foy A stark contrast between the gowns and tiaras she wears on The Crown, Claire's Stella McCartney suit was powerful in its own right.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP



Tanika Ray The TV personality was ready to take on the night in a one-shoulder gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



William H. Macy The Shameless star's velvet tuxedo jacket just inspired men's style for the award show season to come.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock



Tracee Ellis Ross The Blackish star's Marc Jacobs dress alone was a standout hit, but her matching headpiece was the perfect accessory to top off the look.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock



Kelly Clarkson The Grammy award singer stunned in Christian Siriano.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images



Alexis Bledel The Handmaid's Tale star's Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit was the perfect choice for the Globes—and her hair color was on-point!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Catherine Zeta-Jones The actress' romantic lace gown was modernized with her emerald-green earrings.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Freddie Highmore The Good Doctor star stood dapper in a classic, black tuxedo.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images



Jeannie Mai The television personality punched up her look with statement-making train.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP



Alison Sudol The Fantastic Beasts star broke up the monotony of black with red embroidered flowers.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP



Giuliana Rancic The E! Live From the Red Carpet host glimmered in a Sherri Hill gown.