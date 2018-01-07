Kendall Jenner Stuns in Giambattista Valli Black Gown at 2018 Golden Globes

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 5:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed, Molly Sims, Golden Globes, After-Party, 2018 Golden Globes

Ian Somerhalder Suffered Two Wardrobe Malfunctions Before the 2018 Golden Globes

ESC: Golden Globes 2018, Accessories, Allison Williams

Golden Globes 2018: Best Accessories to Grace the Red Carpet

ESC: Golden Globes Trends, Suiting

3 Red Carpet Trends We Love From Golden Globes 2018

Kendall Jenner, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner hit the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet in a black Giambattista Valli gown. The reality star kept with the all-black theme, standing in solidarity with the #TimesUp movement.

The oldest Jenner sister shared her support for the movement on her Twitter page and encouraged fans to donate to the Legal Defense Fund, "I stand with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation. Join me! Sign the statement of solidarity & donate to the @TIMESUPNW Legal Defense Fund," Kendall wrote.

Kendall came without a date, but who needs a date when you're taking a stand and rocking a dress like that?! 

Check out Kendall's red carpet look above.

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes," tonight at 6:30 p.m. in AU

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , 2018 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Fashion , Kardashian News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.