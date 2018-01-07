Kerry Washington Talks "Spectacular" Scandal & How to Get Away With Murder Crossover Event at Golden Globes

It's the crossover of our TV dreams.

Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder are set to stage the ultimate crossover this season, with Kerry Washington and Viola Davis' iconic characters, Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating, set to cross paths in a truly must-see TV event. Thanks, Shonda Rhimes!

And Washington seemed just as excited as viewers for the epic Shondaland crossover when she chatted with E!'s Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes, comparing Olivia and Annalise's meet-up to the Time's Up movement happening at the awards show.

"It actually reminds me a little bit of what's happening here on the carpet tonight," she said, "all of these powerful, strong women coming together to work together and stand side-by-side.