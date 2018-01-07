All the Details on Giuliana Rancic’s Golden Globes Gown

Really, does Giuliana Rancic ever get it wrong?

The E! News host is a red carpet regular, and her wardrobe selection is a clear demonstration of her pro status. To kick off award season, the star wore an embellished black gown to the 2018 Golden Globes. The top of the sparkling number features a criss-cross neckline and keyhole, a flattering cut on the star. The bottom of the gown runs straight from her waist to the carpet. It has a classic silhouette, eye-catching texture and enough glamour to fit the status of the occasion.

Although the dress stands out among Hollywood's A-listers, the choice of black was a conscious choice to support the #MeToo movement, a stand for women's empowerment.