Laurie Metcalf Says the Timing "Just Seemed Right" for a Roseanne Revival at 2018 Golden Globes

Laurie Metcalf is having quite the year!

Not only is she nominated tonight for best supporting actress for her role in Lady Bird, but she's also reprising her role as Jackie Harris in the highly anticipated revival of Roseanne on ABC. That also happens to be the role that last brought her to the Globes red carpet in 1995.

"It was almost 25 years ago for supporting actress for Roseanne, so it's full circle, you know, coming back and doing the Roseanne reboot," Metcalf told E!'s Giuliana Rancic. "But it was certainly not like this back then."