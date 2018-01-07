EXCLUSIVE!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Can't Stop Gushing Over Each Other on 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 3:59 PM

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel can't help but give credit where credit is due.

While stepping out at the 2018 Golden Globes to celebrate The Sinner being nominated for Best TV Movie or Limited-Series, the Hollywood couple revealed how they work as a team behind the scenes.

"I'm so proud of her and I saw the work she put in last summer and she really would come home every day…and I just got to help her study lines and it was a lot of fun," Justin shared with Ryan Seacrest on Live From the Red Carpet.

Jessica, however, took it a step further and told viewers just how much her husband made a difference while she was filming the USA Network project.

"We're constantly reading each other's lines for auditions but honestly, this man held my family together," Jessica shared with E! News. "He held our family together. Without you, I would probably be divorced and sad and pitiful. I really do appreciate it is all I'm saying." Awww!

It's going to be a special night for the A-list couple who documented their journey to the red carpet on social media.

Before showtime, Justin shared a selfie with his wife and showcased his "Times Up" pin. "Here we come!!" he wrote to his 47 million Instagram followers. "And DAMN, my wife is hot!"

As for Jessica, she revealed some of the bling that would complete her black outfit. "Just me and a bunch of my sparkly best friends cruising to the #goldenglobes," the actress wrote. "Thank you to @bulgariofficial for making me shine!"

(E! and USA Network are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

