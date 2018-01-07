Pregnant Hilarie Burton Is ''Changed for the Better'' Because of Time's Up Movement

Hilarie Burton has a message for her "sisterhood" of fellow Time's Up supporters.

The One Tree Hill star, who is pregnant with her and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's second child, took to Twitter as stars began arriving to the 2018 Golden Globes. Though it appears as if Burton will not attend the annual ceremony, she is standing by those wearing black in support of the legal defense fund launched to prevent abuse in the workplace.

Using #WhyIWearBlack, she penned, "Because this rebirth and awakening coincided with my pregnancy, my unborn daughter and I wear black. For all the mothers and daughters and sisters - blood related or otherwise. I have been changed for the better because of this sisterhood. #grateful"

In September 2017, Morgan revealed that the longtime couple was expecting a baby girl.