Nick Jonas Was "Shocked" by First Golden Globe Nomination

The year 2018 is starting out super strong for Nick Jonas: He is nominated for his first Golden Globe.

The singer was all smiles on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes, hours away from finding out if he will take home a statuette for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for his song "Home" from the animated comedy film Ferdinand.

Jonas told E! News' Ryan Seacrest that he was "shocked" when he found out he was nominated for a Golden Globe.

"I didn't expect it at all and I woke up to my friend banging on my door to wake me up with the good news and I actually thought there was an issue, that something was bad, something bad happened, but all was good and I've been kind of on cloud nine ever since," he said.