EXCLUSIVE!

This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown Hilariously Recalls Son's Delivery at the 2018 Golden Globes

  • By
  • &

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 3:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gabrielle Union, 2017 Emmys, Arrivals

Gabrielle Union Marks ''25th Anniversary of My Rape'' With Powerful Time's Up Message

Emma Watson, Marai Larasi, 2018 Golden Globes

Emma Watson Walks 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet With Women's Group Leader

Michelle Williams, Tarana Burke, 2018 Golden Globes

The Most Empowering Quotes on the 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Bathe, 2018 Golden Globes, Couples

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

This Is Us...falling even more in love with Sterling K. Brown

The This Is Us star and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe told E! News' Ryan Seacrest the tale of the memorable birth of their first son, Andrew, 6, on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday night. How was it so memorable? Brown, who is nominated for his work as Randall Pearson on the NBC hit series, delivered Andrew in their bedroom!

"Ryan comes crawling out of the bathroom on all fours and she says,  'I think I'm crowning,' to which I say, 'Sweetheat you can't be crowning, it's way too soon!' Mansplaining what's happening to her body," Brown said. "So I look in between her legs while she's on all fours. The baby's head is all the way out. So we wait to push again, the midwife is on the phone…the midwife says oh that's wonderful, just wait for mommy to push again, the baby will come out. We were by ourselves at 2:23 in the morning in our bedroom. The baby wiggled out, I had to pass him in between her legs!"

Photos

2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

And when Seacrest pointed out that Brown seemed to be taking all the work for the birth, Bathe exclaimed, "Time's up, time's up, Sterling!"

In addition to dishing details on the birth of their first son (the couple also has a two-year-old son named Amaré), Brown teased This Is Us' return on Jan. 9. Warning: Jack Pearson's (Milo Ventmiglia) death is coming...soon.

"Before the season is over we will see how Jack Pearson dies," Brown teased. "I won't say too much more about it but there's only eight episodes, it'll happen soon."

Brown is up for Best Actor in a TV Drama against Jason Bateman (Ozark), Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan).

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund.

 (E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Golden Globes , Awards , Golden Globes , Apple News , Sterling K. Brown , Top Stories , This Is Us , Exclusives
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.