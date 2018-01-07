Golden Globes 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion as the Stars Arrive

Golden Globes 2018 Arrivals Gallery
All is about to be revealed at the 2018 Golden Globes.
Not just the winners, though the Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves to celebrate the newest, edgiest shows on TV, which always makes for an exciting night. And whoever wins on the movie side has just taken a promising step toward winning an Oscar in March.
First, however, the stars of film and TV—and, increasingly nowadays, both—will walk the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in a hotly anticipated parade of glamour. But while some years have been all about jewel tones, or ethereal pinks and nudes, or who's pushing the envelope with pants or plunging necklines, this year all eyes will be on the women in black.
While it's called black tie for a reason, black perfectly appropriate but usually considered the least risqué choice for the red carpet, most female attendees will be saving a pop of color for another night in a show of solidarity.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Their concerted sartorial effort has been planned by the Time's Up movement as a demonstration against the rampant mistreatment of women in Hollywood, a chronic disease infecting show business (and most other businesses) that's never exactly been a secret but which has finally been pushed into the spotlight like never before.
And only under the light can the process of eradication begin.
A number of men, including host Seth Meyers, are also planning to wear all black in support of the cause—which, at the end of the day, is going to need to be everyone's cause in order to effect real change.
So, with the Golden Globes being the first major awards season ceremony of the year, what will also finally be revealed tonight is how the recent revelations that have resulted in the firing and shunning of numerous powerful men in Hollywood will be dealt with on a show that's historically fueled by biting wit and the free-flowing champagne at every table.
As Meyers has noted on the commercials for the NBC telecast, there's a lot to talk about this year. But as always, there will also be plenty to celebrate, as this also happens to be the 75th anniversary year of the Golden Globes, and the past year in film and TV has made for an exciting crop of nominees.
The fantastical drama The Shape of Water leads all films with seven nominations, while the dark dramedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and the oh-so-topical '70s-era The Post are next with six apiece. On the TV side, HBO limited series Big Little Lies is in front with six nominations, including acting nods for Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard. The show, Kidman, Skarsgård and Dern have already won Emmys.
Oprah Winfrey is being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone Garcia-Johnson has been named 2018 Golden Globes Ambassador.
And tonight, we find out exactly what sort of party Hollywood's biggest stars are in the mood for. We have a feeling the message will be delivered loud and clear.
