Amber Tamblyn Pens Powerful Op-Ed in Support of Wearing Black to Golden Globes

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 1:48 PM

The 2018 Golden Globes are only hours away and all eyes are on Hollywood after the explosion and uncovering of systemic sexual harassment, assault and inequality in Tinsel Town.

Amber Tambyln is one of the many stars who is speaking out in support of the Time's Up initiative, which is aimed at fighting systemic sexual harassment, assault and inequality, and encouraging celebs who will be wearing black to the Globes tonight in solidarity with the movement. Many A-listers will also be hitting the red carpet with Time's Up pins.

In an op-ed piece for The New York Times, Tamblyn wrote on Sunday that the movement isn't about "mourning" but instead it was an "awakening."

In the piece, Tamblyn, who also detailed how a director once instructed her that she had to lose 5 lbs. for a role, wrote, "I have often wondered what would happen if actresses stood in solidarity with a singular, powerful choice for just one night. What would that even look like? To uniformly reject our lifelong objectification and say: Enough. We belong to no one. We are a canvas for no expression other than the words our voices have chosen to speak."

The new mother continued, "Tonight, you will see just such an experiment as myself and hundreds of women from the Time's Up movement will reject colorful gowns for black ones on the Golden Globes' red carpet and at related events across the country."

While some have criticized the decision to wear black as it is somber, the 34-year-old wrote, "Wearing black is not all we will be doing. We will be doing away with the old spoken codes in favor of communicating boldly and directly: What we are wearing is not a statement of fashion. It is a statement of action. It is a direct message of resistance. Black because we are powerful when we stand together with all women across industry lines. Black because we're starting over, resetting the standard. Black because we're done being silenced and we're done with the silencers."

She finished the powerful piece with this simple reminder: "Tonight is not a mourning. Tonight is an awakening."

The initiative's many famous collaborators—Reese WitherspoonAlyssa MilanoKerry Washington and Tracee Ellis Ross—have encouraged women all around the world to join them by wearing black on Sunday, no matter who or where they are. 

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund.

