Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Hits the Beach in a Bikini With Doutzen Kroes

Sat., Jan. 6, 2018 5:50 PM

Candice Swanepoel, Doutzen Kroes

GADE / BACKGRID

She's baby bumpin' in a bikini!

Weeks after Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel revealed via a baby bump pic on Instagram that she's pregnant with her second child, the supermodel hit the beach in Brazil with her supermodel pal Doetzen Kroes on Thursday.

The two supermodels had all eyes on them when they spent some time on the sand at Espelho Beach during their New Year's holiday. Amazingly enough, Swanepoel gave birth to her and fiancé Hermann Nicoli's first child, son Anacã, just 14 months ago.

Doutzen, who has two children herself, was all about cradling her pregnant friend's growing bump. The models were joined by Doutzen's husband Sunnery James. Earlier in the day, the families when to lunch together. 

Last month, the 29-year-old was photographed showcasing her small baby bump in a string leopard-print bikini while out on the beach on the Fernando de Noronha archipelago off the coast of Brazil.

Check out Candice and other pregnant stars in bikinis...

Photos

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Candice Swanepoel

GADE / BACKGRID

Candice Swanepoel

The Victoria's Secret Angel revealed in December 2017 she is pregnant with her second child and showcased her baby bump the same day on the beach in Brazil.

Olivia Wilde, Pregnant, Baby Bump, Bikini

Instagram

Olivia Wilde

The actress posted this photo on Instagram in July 2016, months after she revealed she and Jason Sudeikis are expecting baby No. 2.

Teresa Palmer, Pregnant, Baby Bump, Bikini

Instagram

Teresa Palmer

The Australian actor's husband, actor Mark Webber, posted this photo on his Instagram page to announce her pregnancy, saying, "There's a baby in there."

Behati Prinsloo, Baby Bump, Bikini

Instagram

Behati Prinsloo

The pregnant Victoria's Secret Angel, who is expecting her first child with husband Adam Levine, posted this photo on Instagram on May 21.

Audrina Patridge, Pregnant, Bikini, Instagram

Instagram

Audrina Patridge

The Hills alum shows off her "mini bump" while soaking up some sunshine in Australia.

Anne Hathaway

Instagram

Anne Hathaway

After ringing in 2016, Hathaway posed for a picture on the beach to beat the paparazzi to the punch.

Coco, Bikini

Facebook

Coco

At 26 weeks into her pregnancy, the reality star showed off her growing baby "lump" on social media. 

Behati Prinsloo, Bikini, Pregnant, Baby Bump

Adam Levine / Instagram

Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine shared this photo of his wife on his Instagram page.

Odette Annable

TRB/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Odette Annable

Brunette beauty shows off her growing baby bump in a cute bikini as she relaxes with friends in the Caribbean.

Kristin Cavallari, Instagram

Instagram

Kristin Cavallari

The reality star showcased her growing baby bump by the pool, as seen in an Instagram photos posted on June 14. She is expecting her third child with Jay Cutler.

Naya Rivera, Ryan Dorsey

Fame-Flynet/AKM-GSI

Naya Rivera

The Glee star flaunts her baby bump in a black bikini.

Leah Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Leah Jenner

Ashlee Simpson

Clasos.com.mx / Splash News

Ashlee Simpson Ross

Heidi Montag, Holly Montag

Splash News

Holly & Heidi Montag

Hayden Panettiere

DaGreenTeam/T-rex/Splash

Hayden Panettiere

The sexy star isn't afraid to show some skin (and her baby bump) in a bikini in Hawaii.

Ali Larter Twitter

Twitter

Ali Larter

These hot mamas aren't bashful when it comes to baring their beautiful baby bumps!

Jessica Simpson

Twitter

Jessica Simpson

Gisele Bundchen

Splash News

Gisele Bündchen

Beyonce, Croatia

TADIC/CROPIX/SIPA

Beyoncé

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green

ADH/AKM-GSI

Megan Fox

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves

Karl Larsen/INFphoto.com

Camila Alves

Holly Madison

PacificCoastNews.com

Holly Madison

Jesssica Alba

Clasos.com / Splash News

Jessica Alba

Victoria Beckham

david beckham/facebook.com

Victoria Beckham

Uma Thurman

Spread/X17online.com

Uma Thurman

Tori Spelling

Clark Samuels/startraksphoto.com

Tori Spelling

Nicole Richie

AKM-GSI

Nicole Richie

Susan Downey

Flynet

Susan Downey

Kevin Federline, Victoria Prince

GSI Media

Kevin Federline & Victoria Prince

MORE PHOTOS: Jessica Simpson's Pregnant Fashions

