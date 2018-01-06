Game of Thrones' Kit Harington May Have Partied Too Hard at Bar

Jon Snow may have known nothing of his alcohol tolerance level on Friday night.

Kit Harington, who plays the fan-favorite kind-hearted warrior and leader of the North on Game of Thrones, may have partied a little too hard at the New York City bar Barfly.

TMZ reported that the 31-year old star was drunk and uncontrollable, had banged on the pool table, grabbed at pool cues and got in people's faces, which prompted him to get kicked out. The outlet quoted an eyewitness as saying that the actor initially complied with a request to leave the bar but then returned and had to be dragged out. Harington has not commented, while officials from the bar declined comment.

In a video posted by TMZ, Harington appears dazed as he chats with people at a pool table. A man and a woman pull him away slowly, while he appears to be unaffected. The actor is later seen touching two men on their backs and arms in a friendly manner. He chats with more patrons and is later shown leaving the bar.