Donald Glover Found Inspiration for Atlanta's Second Season in the Unlikliest of Places

"What we liked about the first season was we just looked at it as 30 minutes on television. We weren't trying to think about it in terms of sitcom tropes and what has come before. We really tried to just devolve what television was. We just had 30 minutes to do whatever we want," Donald explained. "So we just went into this being like ‘Why are we going to do seasons? Everybody does seasons.' I felt like the theme that we really wanted to go for was this. I think in the writer's room we talked a lot about How I Spent My Summer Vacation by the Tiny Toons which is a show we really liked. That was kind of the inspiration for season two."

Now, before you start thinking that Earn, Van (Zazie Beets), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and the rest of the gang are going to suddenly get animated or spend some time with some animals or something like that (though, with this show, that might still be possible), Donald's brother Stephen Glover, who writes and serves as executive producer on Atlanta, explained how that early '90s animated classic truly inspired this new batch of episodes.