Chris Soules' Motion to Dismiss Fatal Crash Case Denied by Judge

A judge has denied a motion to dismiss a legal case against Chris Soules.

The former Bachelor and Dancing With the Stars contestant is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car crash.

Investigations say Chris' truck ran into the back of a tractor driven by Kenneth Mosher who ultimately died from the accident.

In today's court, Judge Andrea Dryer denied the reality star's arguments that the laws he is accused of violating are unconstitutionally vague.

"It has been clear since the beginning of this case that Mr. Soules did everything in his power to assist the injured tractor driver, Kenneth Mosher, in the aftermath of the terrible accident on April 24, 1017," Chris' attorney said in a statement to E! News after today's ruling. "The 911 recording from that night shows Mr. Soules kept his wits about him and attempted CPR on Mr. Mosher with the assistance of other first responders."