Olivia Wilde's Beauty Routine Includes a Lot of Saliva

Olivia Wilde is a lazy girl's role model when it comes to beauty.

We love her, not just because she does less, but because her hacks are so relatable and efficient.

"I don't really use brushes," she said while taping her makeup routine for Vogue. "I just use my fingers, because I have them with me at all times."

To be fair, the actress' makeup look appears very natural, so if you like to be super glam, her beauty tips may not be for you. But, if you want to shorten the time of your everyday, barely-there makeup routine, Olivia is the woman to follow. And, she'll tell you why: "I'm a mom. I've got a job. I'm super lazy."