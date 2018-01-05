Netflix Finds Sabrina: Kiernan Shipka Will Star in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
There's a new teenage witch on the block. Kiernan Shipka will play the role of Sabrina Spellman in Netflix's Sabrina reboot based on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
"We're all such huge fans of Kiernan's work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone's wish list," said executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we're incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own."
The character description reads, "an empowered young woman, half-human, half-witch, Sabrina is just beginning her dark education as a sorceress, even as she tries to maintain a normal life as a sophomore at Baxter High. Intelligent, compassionate and brave to the point of recklessness, Sabrina is all that stands between us and the forces of darkness that threaten our world."
Although initially developed at The CW, Netflix swooped in and ordered two seasons, 20 episodes, of the Sabrina reboot. The show will live in the same universe as Riverdale, The CW's Archie Comics adaptation. Riverdale's Aguirre-Sacasa will write and executive produce. Lee Toland Krieger will direct and executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater also serving as executive producer.
The series, which is untitled at the moment, "imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft," Netflix said in a release.
The show is also described "tonally in the vein of Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist," with "Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature—half-witch, half-mortal—while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.
Melissa Joan Hart starred in Sabrina, the Teenage Witch from 1996-2003 on ABC and The WB. Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick played her aunts, Nick Bakay voiced the talking cat Salem. The show also starred Lindsay Sloane, Nate Richert, David Lascher, Elisa Donovan and Soleil Moon Frye, among others, over the years.
Shipka, 18, is best known for playing Sally Draper on AMC's Mad Men. She also recently appeared in a few episodes of Feud: Bette and Joan, and guest-voiced an episode of Family Guy.