Donald Glover Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Girlfriend Michelle

Donald Glover's 2018 is off to a pretty great start.

The Atlanta star revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he and girlfriend Michelle recently welcomed their second child together. Glover shared at FX's TCA, "She's great. She's good. Baby's born, so she's happier now."

Glover, who also raps under the pseudonym Childish Gambino, let it slip at the 2017 Emmys that his longtime partner was pregnant with baby No. 2.

"I want to thank Michelle, my partner, you love me even with how crazy I get," he said while accepting the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award. "I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life. I want to thank my unborn son, we're listening to Stevie tonight."

In 2016, E! News confirmed that the couple had welcomed a son named Legend.