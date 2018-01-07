Golden Globe Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards is finally here!
The night's ceremony is set to take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel located in glamorous Beverly Hills and Seth Meyersis all set as the host for the star-studded affair, which is not to be missed.
Given this year's outstanding performances in both film and television, as well as all of the celebs who are taking part in Hollywood's Time's Up movement, the star-studded show's sure to be a headline-making night!
The fun-filled award show, which airs live coast-to-coast on NBC at 8 p.m. ET, is voted on by 100 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and broadcast in more than 210 countries.
The stars of I, Tonya, The Greatest Showman and Call Me By Your Name are ready to rub elbows on the red carpet alongside the cast members of The Crown, Stranger Things and This Is Us, but who will take home a Globe?
Check out the full list of winners to find out!
Sony Pictures Classics
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
WINNER: Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
WINNER: In the Fade (Germany/France)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden/Germany/France)
Best Director – Motion Picture
WINNER: Guillermo del Torro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Guillermo del Torro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Elizabeth Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post
WINNER: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game
ALL THE MONEY US
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
WINNER: James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
NEON
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
"Home," Ferdinand
"Mighty River," Mudbound
"Remember Me," Coco
"The Star," The Star
WINNER: "This Is Me," The Greatest Showman
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
WINNER: Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Netflix
Best TV Series, Drama
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Best TV Series, Comedy
black-ish (ABC)
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Master of None (Netflix)
Smilf (Showtime)
Will & Grace (NBC)
Best TV Movie or Limited-Series
WINNER: Big Little Lies (HBO)
Fargo (FX)
Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
The Sinner (USA Network)
Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance TV)
Netflix
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
WINNER: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
WINNER: Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, Smilf
Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
WINNER: Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
WINNER: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie
WINNER: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes," today at 10 a.m. in AU