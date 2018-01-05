Simone Garcia Johnson on Becoming the First Golden Globes Ambassador: "It Was Surreal"

Khloe Kardashian Helps Revenge Body Participant Get Revenge on Her Mom: ''My Mom Sees My Weight As a Form of Failure''
When Simone Garcia Johnson steps out on the 2018 Golden Globes stage on Sunday, she will be forging a new path.
As the show's first-ever Golden Globes Ambassador, the 16-year-old daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia is tasked with not only handing out the golden statues during the ceremony like former Mr. and Miss Golden Globes, but to also represent the HFPA's philanthropic efforts for the entire year.
"It was surreal," the teenager told E!'s Jason Kennedy of learning the news of the new role. "My parents told me and we were all so excited and I'm really happy that the Hollywood Foreign Press chose to make this change because it's more inclusive and it promotes equality and I feel strongly about those things and I'm so happy to represent that title."
Of course, as the daughter of a Hollywood blockbuster star and producer, Simone is no stranger to being in the same room as stars like the ones on this year's nominee list. As a result, if she were to see Oprah Winfrey, for example, walk across the stage, "nervous" isn't a word she'd use.
"I just admire everyone so much for all their hard work," she complimented.
Plus, she'll already have not one but two big stars by her side at the show. "Both of my parents will be there and we all mutually agreed on that," she confirmed. Johnson also revealed that she has her gown all picked out for the big night and it will be black in solidarity with the other stars, including her dad, who are also wearing black in protest of sexual harassment.
"I had two fittings for my dress actually and I have it all picked out and I'm excited for it," she told Kennedy.
The ambassador is also excited for two celebrated films in particular this season—"Margot Robbie with I, Tonya and also Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
Fortunately for Johnson, she'll have one of the best seats in the room if either of those are ultimately named winners.