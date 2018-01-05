Gloria Estefan Receives Quilt From Sister Made With Her Late Mother's Pajamas

Gloria Estefan will now feel as if a piece of her late mother Gloria Fajardo is with her.

The 60-year-old superstar lost her mother in June but just received a heartfelt gift from her sister Rebecca Fajardo-Cabrera that will give her comfort whenever she misses her mother.

Estefan shared photos of the quilt that is made up of her late mother's pajamas.

"This quilt is made of PJs I used to wear. Whenever you hold it know I am there. I love you, Mami," the sewed message reads.

In the Instagram gallery, we see several pictures of Estefan holding the blanket as she faces the ocean.