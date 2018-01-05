Is Helena Bonham Carter The Crown's New Princess Margaret?

The Crown might have a new Princess Margaret. Helena Bonham Carter is reportedly near a deal to replace Vanessa Kirby in the royal role for season three.

The Evening Standard first reported Bonham Carter's involvement in the Netflix series. Reps for Bonham Carter declined to comment

Bonham Carter was nominated for two Oscars, including her work in The King's Speech where she played Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret's mother. Her other credits include the Harry Potter films, Ocean's 8, Fight Club and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

If the deal closes, Bonham Carter will join Olivia Colman as part of the new cast of Netflix's award-winning drama. Colman will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy.