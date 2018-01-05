See the Time's Up Pin Many Stars Will Be Wearing to the 2018 Golden Globes

Several stars will be donning a Time's Up pin at the 2018 Golden Globes to show their support for the recently launched sexual harassment prevention movement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news, both men and women have been invited to wear the new accessory as a symbol of solidarity. The media outlet also claims Time's Up founding donor Reese Witherspoon asked costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips to design the pin during a private meeting at the Creative Arts Agency, where several entertainment industry leaders met to come up with the initiative.

"Reese asked me to come to the actors' group, and told me they were going to be wearing black and would I consider creating a pin for the nominees and male presenters," Philllips told THR. "We were up against the holidays, but I said I could do it, and the first person I called was my partner-in-crime, [Los Angeles jewelry designer] Michael Schmidt."