Eat, Pray, Love Author Elizabeth Gilbert's Partner Rayya Elias Dies

Elizabeth Gilbert needs an extra dose of love today.

The acclaimed author's beloved partner Rayya Elias has passed away. Gilbert shared the news with her devoted followers and fans on Facebook late Thursday night with a cheerful snapshot of Elias playing the guitar.

"She was my love, my heart, my best friend, my teacher, my rebel, my angel, my protector, my challenger, my partner, my muse, my wizard, my surprise, my gift, my comet, my liberator, my rock star, my completely impossible non-cooperator, my otherworldly visitor, my spiritual portal, and my baby," the writer penned online. "I loved you so much, Rayya. Thank you for letting me walk with you right to the edge of the river. It has been the greatest honor of my life. I would tell you to rest in peace, but I know that you always found peace boring. May you rest in excitement."

Nearly a year after her divorce from ex-husband José Nunes in July 2016, Gilbert shared the sweet news that she had taken part in a ceremony of love with Elias.