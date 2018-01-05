EXCLUSIVE!
Seth Meyers Jokes He's Planning a Duet With Oprah Winfrey at the 2018 Golden Globes
by
Zach Johnson
|
Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 5:30 AM
Seth Meyers rolled out the red carpet—literally!—to kick off the 2018 Golden Globes preview day in Beverly Hills Thursday afternoon. E! News' Jason Kennedy caught up with Meyers inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where he tried to get some exclusive details from the host. "You've done a lot of interviews here," Kennedy said. "Tell me something you haven't told any of the other folks about the show so I can run to the newsroom and say, 'Man, I got scoop from Seth.'"
"Yeah, I'm not going to give you any scoop," Meyers said with a smirk.
"Even if it's fake?" Kennedy asked.
"Yeah, that's true," Meyers said, playing along. "All right, fake?"
Lloyd Bishop/NBC
"[Oprah Winfrey] and I are doing a duet. It's very long. We are doing the entire Hamilton soundtrack together, start to finish—but slower. The tempo is about three times slower than normal," he joked. "We've rehearsed it twice. The shortest we've done is six and a half hours."
Kidding aside, Meyers can't wait to take the stage Sunday at 8 p.m. on NBC—even if he's "fine-tuning" jokes up until show time. "These things are really unique opportunities that don't come around that often," he told E! News. "It's an honor to be doing it and I'm looking forward to it."