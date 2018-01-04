Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Recovering From Brain Surgery

The longtime game-show host is taking a break from filming Jeopardy! as he recovers from brain surgery.
"Some of you may have heard by now that during the holiday break, I had a slight medical problem," Alex shared in a new video posted Thursday evening. "Subdural hematoma: Blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago."
He continued, "Surgery was performed. After two days in the hospital, I came home to start recovery."
While Alex's prognosis is "excellent," the show will pause on filming for the time being until its host is ready to return to work.
"I expect to be back in the studio taping more Jeopardy! programs very, very soon," he shared. "And I want to thank all of you for your concern."
Sony Pictures Entertainment, which produces the program, also said in a statement to NBC News that Alex is expected to "make a full and complete recovery" and return to the studio in the middle of January.
And for loyal fans of the syndicated game show, Jeopardy! tapes months in advance so there will be plenty of unaired episodes to air while Alex is recovering.
The show's annual college championship, however, is moved to April.
Through his 33 years of hosting Jeopardy! thus far, Alex has only suffered a few health setbacks. In 2015, Alex had to host while seated due to a full knee replacement. As the professionals like to say, the show must go on!