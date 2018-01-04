Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria to Walk 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Together

Women in Hollywood are preparing to make a statement at the 2018 Golden Globes.

As the countdown continues for the start of award season, two beloved actresses are teaming up for Sunday's big show.

E! News has learned Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria will walk the red carpet together Sunday night in support of Time's Up.

The movement launched on New Year's Day aims to promote equality and safety in the workplace. The initiative also addresses legislation, corporate policy and hiring practices.

"Thank you to @nytimes for helping us shine a light on ALL people silenced by abuse and harassment within their own industry," Reese wrote on Twitter when the movement was announced. "I'm very proud to be part of this group of over 300 women & men who are determined to take this moment to help others. @timesupnw."