Just Like Mom! Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber Star Together in New Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jan. 4, 2018 1:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Bella Hadid, GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI

Bella Hadid Goes Pantless in Giuseppe Zanotti Spring 2018 Ads

Kim Kardashian, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Surprises Revenge Body Participant Ken & He Totally Freaks Out: "I Literally Saw God!"

ESC: Dare to Wear, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Channels Frozen's Princess Elsa in Head-to-Toe Baby Blue

Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, Calvin Klein Jeans

© 2018 Willy Vanderperre

When it comes to Calvin Klein jeans, it's all in the Gerber family!

Cindy Crawford's kids and budding teenage supermodels Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber just landed a big campaign—together! The brother-sister duo are two of the faces of the brand's latest set of family-focused advertisements. 

"The evolved #MYCALVINS concept has family at its center, a display of unity between strong individuals, further emphasized by the symbolism of the traditional American quilt," an announcement for the images stated. "This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families - both born and made - to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us."

In addition to the Gerbers, stars like Solange and A$AP Rocky have also appeared in the brand's latest campaign rollout, which will run into Spring 2018. 

Photos

Celebs in Calvin Klein

Cindy Crawford, Calvin Klein, 1991

George Chinsee/Penske Media/REX/Shutterstock

Of course, the teens are no strangers to the Calvin Klein brand. Kaia, 16, made her official runway debut on the Calvin Klein catwalk in September 2017 for the spring show. Presley, 18, previously popped up in Calvin Klein's fall 2016 campaign. Meanwhile, their famous mama has been a constant  figure in the history of the brand, appearing in runway shows and campaign ads throughout her iconic career.

Needless to say, Calvin Klein seems to run in their veins. 

As Kaia wrote to her more than two million followers, "Beyond excited to be a part of the new CALVIN KLEIN JEANS campaign with my brother. thank you thank you @calvinklein #MYCALVINS."

Meanwhile, proud Cindy added, "This makes me happy."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kaia Gerber , Cindy Crawford , , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.